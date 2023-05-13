When exceptionally wet winters cause the return of Tulare Lake, it becomes the talk of the town.
As we explore the lake’s past, present and future, it may be best to hear about the lake from the people who lived to see it in its heyday, and experienced its bounty firsthand.
Pedro Fages, a Spanish captain who led the first excursions to the southern San Joaquin Valley in 1773:
“This plain will exceed one hundred and twenty leagues in length and in parts is twenty, fifteen and even less in width. It is all a labyrinth of lakes and tulares [tules], and the river San Francisco, divided into several branches, winding in the middle of the plain, now enters and now flows out of the lakes, until very near to the place where it enters into the estuary of the river.”
Francisco Garces, a Spanish priest and explorer, wrote in his diary on May 1, 1776, about what would become known as the Kern River, which fed into Tulare Lake:
“I came upon a large river, which made much noise, at the outlet of the Sierra de San Marcos, and whose waters, crystalline, bountiful, and palatable, flowed on a course from the east through a straightened channel.”
Yoimut, a Yokuts woman who was the last speaker of the Chunut language before her death in 1937:
While we were at Chawlowin [an island village near current-day Atwell] some white men put cattle on the island. The water was low and they drove them across from the east. There were hogs there already, but they were wild. As soon as the white people found out we were there we began to have trouble. The tules were getting dry and we were afraid the white people would burn us out. So we all left. My mother and stepfather took us to Téjon Ranch. We went in his brother's little wagon.”
“Uncle Bud” Akers, a settler who raised hogs near present-day Lemoore, as early as 1854:
“The San Joaquin valley Indians were good trustworthy people. I ran cattle and hogs among them from 1853 until they were all gone from the plains and streams…
“Once, while my brother, Anderson, and I were on Tulare Lake, I witnessed the most atrocious imposition ever forced on the Lake Indians. A group of settlers made a round up of Indians and took them to Fresno River Reservation. We were near where Laton is now.
“Most of the stockmen wanted the Indians out. I don’t know why, because they didn’t hurt a thing down there and it was theirs, anyway.”
John “Grizzly” Adams, mountain man and bear trainer, saw the lake in 1854, having been led there by two Yokuts children:
“When we reached the place, we soon discovered a band of a dozen or 15 elks, with … a dozen young. The little ones were what we especially sought… The result of this hunt was three old ones killed, and two young ones captures, both of which I subsequently managed to raise.”
“There were birds in almost incredible numbers — ducks, geese, swans, cranes, curlews, snipes and various other kinds, in all stages of growth, and eggs by the thousands among the grass and Tules. There were also beavers’ works in almost every direction; and we saw also elk in numbers, which fled into the tules at our approach.”
“Altogether this island hunt was as pleasant and interesting to me as any I had enjoyed during the season.”
John Barker, member of the gold discovery party on Kern River in 1853, founder of the Bakersfield Echo newspaper:
“At this time, Tulare lake was a very large sheet of water, about 60 miles in length by 40 miles in width at its widest place. For a couple of miles from the shore, the waters in the shallows were covered with burnt tules and other refuse matter unfit for use for man or beast, until a distance of two miles from the shore was reached.”
William J. Browning, Delano-based Tulare Lake fisherman:
“Sometimes we probably hauled as many as three tons of mixed fish and terrapin, including many perch too small for use and carp, catfish, suckers, chub and lake trout. Everything we could not market was thrown back. We threw back some fish so often we came to know them by sight and gave them names.”
Akers:
“The Tulare Lake clams were several inches deep around the lake where the water was about the right depth. There were more clams than a person would believe… The old sows would wade out and clean them up as far as they could. Then they would swim out and dive after them. I know this sounds like a fish story, but it was really funny as could be to watch them.”
Constance Gordon-Cumming, Scottish travel writer, wrote in her 1884 book, “Granite Crags”:
“Even the great Tulare lake itself is in danger of being gradually absorbed by the numerous canals and ditches with which the whole country is now being intersected; and as water is the chief boon to be desired by all the colonists, the very existence of the lake is threatened, and the peace of its denizens is already wellnigh at an end.
“The poor lakes have simply been left to starve — the rivers, whose surplus waters hitherto fed them, having now been bridled and led away in ditches and canals to feed the great wheat-fields.”
Browning:
“In 1873, Judge Redding of the Alabama Settlement, now Borden Station near Madera, planted catfish in Tulare Lake. They multiplied rapidly, until by 1894 we caught more of them than anything else. It was hard to sell catfish so I gave up the business.”
Gustav Eisen, a world-renowned Swedish-American polymath and naturalist, wrote in 1898:
“In my opinion the drying up of Tulare Lake is a good thing. The land will be good for crops and there will be less sickness in the vicinity. The sloughs and marsh land in the old days used to be full of malaria that will now be a thing of the past.
The [Visalia] Daily Delta, Jan. 17, 1900:
“Miss Colville, of Davenport, Iowa, and Mrs. Mary Huffman, of Winona, Minnesota, who are doing California, stopped off in Tulare this … morning with a view of seeing Tulare Lake, regarding that as one of the California sights worth seeing. It is (or it was before it dried up) a good sight to visit if one wished to induce an ungovernable impulse to suicide, but not otherwise. However the ladies are not to be regarded as especially tenderfooted because they did not know that Tulare lake is not one of the lions of picturesque California. Eastern geographies are at fault which persist in giving Tulare lake very generous proportions on the map, to which distinction it never had any legitimate title. The ladies leave tonight for Los Angeles where they will see plenty that is worth seeing. Tulare lake is not.”
Charles King, pioneer, development promoter and railroad builder, told the Hanford Morning Journal in February of 1924:
“Leaving Hanford by automobile, taking the paved highway by way of Stratford, a thriving little town located where, on my first visit, was under water, being part of Tulare Lake itself. Traveling westward, we observed the Blakely canal, which has been constructed at a cost of more than $100,000, carrying water around the west and south side of Tulare lake, and irrigating many thousands of acres of land. We find that these same lands have been reclaimed at great costs and where this particular country was only waste years ago, they are now reaping bountiful crops of alfalfa and grain.”
Bill Cooper, who along with John Sweetster kayaked from Bakersfield to the Bay Area over the course of 12 days in June of 1983, amid the lake’s return, said to the Fresno Bee at the time:
“Tulare Lake was like a small ocean. There were whitecaps. Large crappie jumped over the bow of my kayak and hit the boat. I saw pelicans and I had to fight boredom. I counted strokes until I got to 3,000.”
Sweetser, to the Fresno Bee, one year later:
“That trip sort of did me in. I sometimes wonder why I did it.”
Huell Howser, “California’s Gold” host, who visited the lake in 1999:
“It was gone and now it’s back, which is a real testament to Mother Nature.”
Barker:
“The great Tulare lake, after the flood of 1862 of which period I write, was at that time 40 miles wide and 60 miles in length. It is now entirely dry and immense crops of wheat grow at points where it had its greatest depth.
“As some time in the future, when Jupiter Pluvius gets up in his wrath, there will be a great catastrophe in the bed of Tulare lake, and the clam will once more claim his own along her shores and it may be years before the vast sheet of water again evaporates. The shoals of fish may once more stock our lakes and rivers and the feathered game once more rejoice in unrestricted and unlimited plenty.”
Yoimut, speaking to Central Valley historian and newspaper columnist F.F. Latta:
“You ask me, ‘Will Tulare Lake ever fill up again?’ I got only one thing to say. Yes. It will fill up full and everybody living down there will have to go away. I like to see that time myself [...] All my life I want back our good old home on Tulare Lake. But I guess I can never have it. I am a very old Chunut now and I guess I can never see the old days again [...] Cotton, cotton, cotton: that is all that is left. Chunuts cannot live on cotton. They cannot sing their old songs and tell their old stories where there is nothing but cotton. My children feel foolish when I sing my songs. But I sing anyway.”