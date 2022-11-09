Marine veteran Julie Edwards opened the December issue of the American Legion Magazine and discovered an article submitted by Post 64 in Indianapolis claiming their 74 year-old stained-glass window of the Legion emblem was the oldest in the country. Edwards, Adjutant for Post 3, Hanford, knew they were wrong. The stained-glass window at the top of the Veterans Memorial Building in Courthouse Park was 94 years old. To correct the error, Edwards immediately sent the information to the magazine, which printed a retraction.
In spring of 2019, Post 3 Auxillary members Geni Lefler, Deidre Neal and Building Superintendent Randy Shaw were doing a walk-through of the building when Neal noticed damage to the historical window. The lead had shrunk over the years and repairs were needed. Neal contacted Hanford stained-glass repair expert Cheri Patterson. Repairs took six months. The original glass was retained and new lead was installed. In August, a Public Works crew built a wood encasement around the seal.
Join Post 3 for a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Tank, Hanford Cemetery, located at the corner of 10th and Hwy. 198. The theme this year is The Future of the Armed Forces. The Legion Riders motorcycle group will start the event, followed by the singing of the national anthem. The event starts at 10 a.m.