When it comes to the Kings Fair, many people think about the delicious snacks, the quality entertainment or perhaps the lights and sounds of the midway.
For 4-H students and members of Future Farmers of America, however, the Fair means the culmination of a year of hard work.
“It’s a little bit of both [fun and business],” said FFA student Baylee Dutra. “It’s fun to be here with my family and friends, getting to experience it. And for business, obviously I really want to do good for my animals. So, I’m here for both."
Dutra, a Hanford High School student, breeds beef and market steer and has brought four animals to this year’s Kings Fair livestock show and auction. She has raised three heifers – named Betty, Maddy and Dolly – as well as a steer named Nitro.
Her family has been breeding cattle “for years” and Dutra decided to take up the mantle by joining FFA four years ago.
“I just like the people that you get involved with. It’s just a big community, a happy family, when it comes to the beef side of the show,” the soon-to-be-junior said.
She said that she’s excited to be back at the Fair after two years of scaled-down and virtual auctions while the Kings Fair was forced to close during the pandemic. While the previous two years were still a “good experience,” she said, nothing competes with the excitement at the actual fair.
“We’re getting a lot of support from the community and it’s just great to see everyone back working their animals like a regular fair,” Dutra said.
In the early morning hours, the fairgrounds come to life with the sounds – and smells – associated with livestock and farms. Cows moo as they’re led to be shown while hogs, more stubbornly, squeal while getting under the feet of their handlers and passersby.
Goats were groomed in the hot sun while rabbits and chickens had air conditioned buildings all to themselves.
Hanford High School student Israel Luna attended the Fair Thursday for his first time as an ag student. Luna was watching over the fowl and poultry displays, where he was showing his Cornish cross broilers.
“It’s a tight-knit community. Everyone helps everyone and it’s very fun,” he said. “I would encourage people to try it.”
Soon-to-be eighth grader Jackson Zonneveld waited for his turn to show off his pig Thursday. Though he’s been in 4-H for about four years, this would be Zonneveld’s first time showing an animal.
“It’s fun and exciting,” he said, noting that he was looking forward to selling the hog Saturday.
As the sun beat down and the temperature hovered around 90 degrees, Zonneveld said that the most fun he’d had so far was hosing down his hog to prevent it from getting too hot.
When asked if he named his pig this year, the young student didn’t hesitate to answer.
“Yes, his name is Kevin Bacon.”