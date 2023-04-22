Recently, Mrs. Gail Smith came into Karing for Kreatures lobby with a gift from her fifth-grade class. An artfully designed display board featuring different species of animals. Mrs. Smith explained, “Cinnamon Elementary assigned their fifth-grade classes with a project called 'The Great Kindness Challenge.'"
The students were asked to find ways to show kindness towards each other, like giving compliments. Additionally, each class was to select a local business to show kindness to. When we inquired why her class chose us, she replied, “Anyone who chooses to help animals has a special place in Heaven.” Mrs. Smith went on to explain, “The display board was completed by several of the students in art class. Each student chose an animal to create. Some chose animals they have at home, and some chose animals they thought were cute.”
My entire staff was so touched by being the recipient of this gift. It meant so much to us, that we reached out to request quotes from the fifth-grade artists who created the display board. Mrs. Smith interviewed her students and even sent a photo of her class. Mallory created a cat. She said, “I chose a cat because I have three cats at home. Cats are intelligent animals. When I shake my cats treat bottle, they come and when I tell Princess and Lloyed to sit, they listen to me. They are playful and cuddly.”
Jose said, “I chose a dog because they are fun to play with and they bring you comfort when you are sad. My dog is named Oscar.”
Kaiyleen chose a pig. She said, “I think they are cute and I have always wanted one.”
Aiyana said, “I chose a hedgehog because I like the colors on the hedgehog. I think they are cute animals.”
Jocelyn chose a turtle. She said, “I have one at home, his name is Barry.”
It is encouraging as a society that there are dedicated teachers like Mrs. Smith assigning projects like this. These talented fifth-graders are learning more than academics at Cinnamon Elementary.
As my team of staff members work to care for our community’s pets, it was so uplifting to receive this recognition. Working in the veterinary field is very rewarding but can be emotionally challenging at times. My staff and I cannot express enough gratitude for this act of kindness. The art board is currently on display in one of our examination rooms.
I am planning to pay it forward, and have offered to do an animal encounter for Cinnamon Elementary which Mrs. Smith is researching. I am so grateful to be a part of our very caring community.
Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.
The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.
Her column runs every other Thursday.