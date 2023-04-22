Recently, Mrs. Gail Smith came into Karing for Kreatures lobby with a gift from her fifth-grade class. An artfully designed display board featuring different species of animals. Mrs. Smith explained, “Cinnamon Elementary assigned their fifth-grade classes with a project called 'The Great Kindness Challenge.'"

The students were asked to find ways to show kindness towards each other, like giving compliments. Additionally, each class was to select a local business to show kindness to. When we inquired why her class chose us, she replied, “Anyone who chooses to help animals has a special place in Heaven.” Mrs. Smith went on to explain, “The display board was completed by several of the students in art class.  Each student chose an animal to create. Some chose animals they have at home, and some chose animals they thought were cute.”

My entire staff was so touched by being the recipient of this gift. It meant so much to us, that we reached out to request quotes from the fifth-grade artists who created the display board. Mrs. Smith interviewed her students and even sent a photo of her class. Mallory created a cat. She said, “I chose a cat because I have three cats at home. Cats are intelligent animals. When I shake my cats treat bottle, they come and when I tell Princess and Lloyed to sit, they listen to me. They are playful and cuddly.”

