The doctor had a serious problem. And he had a good idea why it was happening.

Diarrhea was running rampant among Union Civil War soldiers. It was more than the temporary discomfort we know today. Treating it was a major challenge. Pepto-Bismol and similar drugs wouldn’t hit the market for decades. But the disease wasn’t waiting.

Some 1.6 million cases were reported in the Union army alone. It claimed the lives of 50,000 soldiers. That was the same strength as 10 brigades, or two full divisions. Not to mention the tens of thousands of other soldiers hospitalized with the ailment. Diarrhea was seriously depleting Union ranks.

J. Mark Powell is a novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff. Have a historical mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com.

