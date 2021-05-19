Santa Maria should address youth alcohol, pot access
Not only are alcohol and marijuana the most commonly abused substances amongst teens, they are known to be the most accessible and harmful.
The recent 2018-19 California Healthy Kids Survey (CHKS) showed 51% of high school students in Santa Maria indicated it is “fairly easy” or “very easy” to obtain alcohol. In addition, 56% of high school students in Santa Maria indicated it is “fairly easy” or “very easy” to obtain marijuana.
According to CHKS, students report the most common places to get alcohol and marijuana are at parties, at home, or from a friend.
Many cities have already adopted policies to address youth access to alcohol but are now amending these policies to include marijuana because marijuana is also as easily accessible to youth at parties, at homes, and from peers.
The dangers associated with underage alcohol and marijuana use are harmful because youth are at a higher risk of addiction. During the teen years, the brain is still developing and will continue to develop into the mid-20s. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics states, “People who began using addictive substances before age 15 are nearly seven times likelier to develop a substance problem than those who delay first use until age 21 or older.”
The city of Santa Maria needs to take action to protect our youth and keep our community safe.
Samantha Yruegas
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley Coalition
Future for Senior Nutrition Program uncertain
No one likes to be the bearer of bad news. But facing reality and making hard choices is something our community has been forced to do these past 12 months, and CommUnify is no exception. It is with great sadness we announce that effective July 1 CommUnify plans to suspend our Senior Nutrition Program, which has served low-income seniors in our community for 47 years. Why? Lack of funding.
While we are grateful for the federal funding we receive to feed seniors, no nonprofit organization can operate a program that only receives 40-45% of the funding needed to provide services. It is simply not sustainable.
For 10 years, CommUnify has absorbed nearly $4 million in unfunded expenses, covering deficits with our reserves in order to maintain this county-wide meal service; but we can no longer operate in a financial hole, as it threatens the long-term financial stability of the organization.
The only way to continue providing nutritious meals to our low-income seniors, many who are homebound, is with an additional $600,000-$700,000 in permanent funding. Even with this amount, our organization would still be committing to fundraise approximately $400,000-$500,000 annually just to break even.
Making matters worse, food insecurity among seniors during the pandemic has increased and the demand for meals has soared. In April alone, CommUnify served over 17,000 meals countywide – and the requests from seniors continue.
Over the past year, we incurred additional costs associated with COVID-19 In fact, with community dining sites closed, nearly all meals had to be delivered directly to the seniors’ homes. This required more staff, training, vehicles, gas, and maintenance. With the assistance of a very generous philanthropic community, we have been able to address some of those costs. But as the community need ballooned and costs skyrocketed, funding has not kept pace and our deficit has swelled past $1 million annually.
It is our hope that local community will step in to provide the funding needed to prevent the closure of CommUnify’s Senior Nutrition Program.
Patricia Keelean
Goleta
Cybersecurity a complex task
The guest editorial "Protecting our resources should take precedence over charging stations" is inane. I've worked on cybersecurity issues for several years. Everyone - no exceptions - will tell you there is no perfect defense. Nothing to do with charging stations - the whole federal budget couldn't guarantee it. Even the NSA has been breached.
More could and should be done at all levels of government, perhaps especially local, including services like water and public safety. The devil's in the details but the editorial has none, just name-calling.
It's also ignorant. Colonial Pipeline is a private company. The Federal government, including DOE, does not manage or oversee its cybersecurity or its IT procedures. It can advise and demand some protection standards, but not choose, design or install them, let alone monitor its personnel.
Cybersecurity is a major issue, and the threats are still growing. It's also a complex task.
Allan Stewart-Oaten
Santa Barbara
