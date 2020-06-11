Letter to the Editor: Trump's success

Machiavelli tells us “there is nothing more difficult and dangerous, or more doubtful of success, than an attempt to introduce a new order of things in any state. For the innovator has for enemies all those who derived advantages from the old order of things.”

Since his inauguration in January of 2017, President Trump has challenged the ineffective “progressive liberal order of things” and:

• Stock market record after record has been achieved;

• He orchestrated shut down terrorism cells and terrorists around the globe;

• Effective trade deals have been established;

• The global community has been held responsible for their commitments;

• We’ve regained the respect in the world;

• Appointment of 197 judges to courts that were inefficiently staffed;

• He exposed a Chinese pandemic and led the world in recovery while adding 2.5 million jobs in Leisure and Hospitality, Construction, Education and health services, Retail trade, Manufacturing, Transportation and Warehousing;