Letter to the Editor: Trump's success

Machiavelli tells us “there is nothing more difficult and dangerous, or more doubtful of success, than an attempt to introduce a new order of things in any state. For the innovator has for enemies all those who derived advantages from the old order of things.”
Since his inauguration in January of 2017, President Trump has challenged the ineffective “progressive liberal order of things” and:
• Stock market record after record has been achieved;
• He orchestrated shut down terrorism cells and terrorists around the globe;
• Effective trade deals have been established;
• The global community has been held responsible for their commitments;
• We’ve regained the respect in the world;
• Appointment of 197 judges to courts that were inefficiently staffed;
• He exposed a Chinese pandemic and led the world in recovery while adding 2.5 million jobs in Leisure and Hospitality, Construction, Education and health services, Retail trade, Manufacturing, Transportation and Warehousing;
• There’s more but 350 words limit listing all Trumps success.
Most other leaders either issued memorandums to kill people in nursing homes (NY, NJ) through Covid-19 contagious patient insertions or tyrannized their populations with burdensome rules, regulations and freedom extinction.
Of 20.5 million total jobs lost in April, 18.1 million (88%) were workers who were laid off temporarily. In May, the number of temporary layoffs decreased by 2.7 million.
Policymakers must be laser-focused on facilitating growth in employment rather than impeding it. Congress should hit the brakes, fix over-regulatory mistakes impeding economic recovery, and look to more targeted measures to reduce unemployment and its consequences. How unfortunate that is not a “new” Democrat skill set. Democrats new generation autocrats have perfected an “art” of looking “sympathetically democratic” while pursuing authoritarian goals.
In the military, the saying was “a complaining sailor was a happy sailor!” Wow, Machiavellian Roger Wong – you must be so happy.
Gary Smith
Lemoore
