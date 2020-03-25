Letter to the Editor: Stay Home

Governor Newsom just ordered California residents to stay home, what he should do is tell those trying to enter the USA illegally to stay home. Some politicians support sanctuary states and cities that invite illegal aliens who may be criminals or carriers of infectious diseases to illegally enter the USA without medical checkups?

Fact is coronavirus hot spots are major Sanctuary cities & States, San Francisco, Southern California, Seattle Washington and New York.

As an example of what’s contributing to this risk, according to Border Patrol figures since 1-1-2020 they apprehended more than 350 Chinese nationals at the southern border.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

It’s estimated for every illegal alien caught 3 others are not caught. That means more than 1,000 Chinese nationals may have already illegally entered the USA this year without medical checkups.

Since October 2019 according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data 151,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border from 72 coronavirus affected countries. (151,000 x 3 estimated not caught = 453,000 not caught )