During last week's Democratic presidential debates, candidates were asked if they support a No First Use policy for nuclear weapons, that is a policy that tells our leaders and the world that the United States will never start a nuclear war.
The threat of nuclear war endangers everyone. Today there are 15,000 nuclear weapons around the world, most with explosive yields far greater than those of the two nuclear bombs the United States dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. The threat of miscalculation and nuclear war is high and terrifying. We need to reduce that threat.
By pledging to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon, United States leaders can reduce the risk of nuclear war, enter into nuclear nonproliferation treaties, and make the world safer for everyone.
Margaret Lirones
Corcoran
