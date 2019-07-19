Kudos to the full page ad reminder from Hobby Lobby (Hanford Sentinel July 4, 2019) of the initial formation of the foundation upon which the principles of the greatest governmental experiment know to mankind is based! These testimonials and facts were part and parcel of History and Civics courses presented in public school systems as recently as 50 years ago. The credo of Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness still attracts individuals of every other nation. Some take advantage of the freedoms to espouse their individual agendas, but 243 years of continued success and improvement is undeniable. The most recent 15 years are most obvious in that anyone from a community organizer to a billionaire business man can become President of this great American institution.

Len Baker

Hanford

