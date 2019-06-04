The Libertarian Party of Kings County recently adopted a resolution that calls for the lifting of protective zoning currently in place in Hanford’s Downtown area (Business Improvement District). This protective zoning restricts certain types of businesses such as medical offices, furniture stores, and certain professional services.
On a personal note I’d like to mention I was an advocate for keeping these protective zoning in place until our downtown was with fewer vacancies. Zoning was put in place as a tool to help small business bear the brunt of large box stores coming in and pulling business away from the core of the city. A couple years back, when the general plan update was being finalized, this was a divisive topic and I doubt it will be any different this time around. I personally felt that we were still a couple years out from having a more vibrant downtown as Mom and Pop shops were starting to thrive throughout the country with the decline of big box stores taking place. Just recently Hanford’s Downtown has taken huge strides with new exciting businesses filling up once vacant buildings. The time is right to lift these zoning regulations.
As stated, this is likely to be a divisive issue that should be easy enough to address by giving the businesses additional tools as it continues to grow: special permits to renovate the dilapidated upstairs of the buildings for living or office spaces, and a moratorium on fees. These are practical solutions that has a proven track record of stimulating business and developer interests that would lead to an overall boom to our local economy.
This leads me to another point in that it would behoove the City Council to disapprove of City Staff’s request to increase fees on businesses. It is in poor taste and poor judgement for the city to be discussing increasing fees at the same time it’s discussing lifting protective zoning. The Community Development Fee Draft shows side by side comparisons of Hanford’s fees versus neighboring towns showing that Hanford tends to charge substantially more as it is but now requests to increase those burdensome business killing fees. Furthermore, the town that shows to be more expensive than Hanford at times is Tulare; a town without a vibrant Downtown unlike the more affordable Visalia.
Sacramento has done nothing but hurt business in this state, let Hanford be the beacon of hope for entrepreneurs and investors. If the city feels lifting protective zoning is giving business the red-carpet treatment then the LPKC supports that sentiment; however, let’s remove the bouncer at the door requesting a multi-thousand-dollar cover charge to get in.
In Liberty,
Kalish Morrow
Chair, Libertarian Party of Kings County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.