At the meeting of the city Planning Commission on May 14, 2019 the main topic was an amendment to the Municipal Code that would remove many restrictions that have been a barrier to bringing new businesses to Hanford. Only two people spoke in favor of the amendment, but there were several that spoke against it. There was a common thread that each speaker wanted to make and that was they believed that the restrictions have helped to preserve the Downtown Improvement District. Permit me to debunk one of those myths.
One of the most often recited myth is that by restricting large furniture stores to the downtown revitalization zone, it brings sales tax income to the downtown. I have been told that at one time there were over a dozen furniture stores downtown, and at that time, furniture stores were the main sources for sales tax revenue. But where are the furniture stores now? The advocates claim that the restriction did not kill those businesses, and they are correct. But the furniture market changed in ways they could not predict. Mom and Pop shops have been replaced with name brand furniture stores taking over the market. These national brand stores require large showrooms (which downtown Hanford does not have) and they like to be located near other stores that supplement their business. But even now that model is beginning to lag as more and more furniture is being sold online.
I will debunk other myths in future letters.
Jeff Porterfield
Hanford
