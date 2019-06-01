I am debunking the myths that have been spread by those who oppose the recommended amendment regarding restrictions on where certain types of businesses may operate.
Today I continue with the myths surrounding furniture stores.
For centuries people would travel into towns to buy their goods and services. Each store would cater to specific need. People would buy shoes from a store that only sold shoes, hats from a hat store, and furniture from a furniture store. Department stores changed that model drastically, by consolidating all those needs into a single store. But each department store would carry different brands. Enter the Shopping Mall, where these competing department stores were brought together into a single climate controlled mall. This was the origin of the concept of “traffic” as applied to shopping. The convenience of being able to shop at many department stores along with small shops lining the corridors brought more people to these malls, increasing traffic.
Now enters the internet,which in the span of 3 decades has obliterated the concept of people leaving their homes to shop for their goods. Now they have access to all items from their home computer. However, furniture stores, because of the bulkiness, cost and personal tastes, have remained as a mainstay of the brick and mortar store.
More to continue in my next letter.
Jeff Porterfield
Hanford
