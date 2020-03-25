Letter: Teachers amaze during COVID closures

KINGSBURG – I’ve had eyes full of tears many times today - not because I’m sad about the [coronavirus-related school closures] situation (though that is true, and has been a cause of many tears) but mostly because of how amazing teachers are.

It started when I read Sabrina Nelson Sawatzky’s ‘Good morning my most amazing students...’ welcome in her Google Classroom, continued when I read Stacy Dennis Hanson’s plea for her kiddos to ‘be patient’ while she figures out the best ways to go digital, and when Tami Karich and David Grant so effortlessly transitioned their seventh- and eighth-graders to online learning!

More and more tears came as I saw Amanda Elin Manuszak, Amanda Bazzell Wheelis, Chad Bennett, Carrie Boyd and Denise Calderwood Dedini, and no doubt, more of my amazing Rafer Johnson teachers whose classrooms I don’t have access to yet, reaching out and making daily connections with their kids, even without directive or expectation.

They’re teaching because that’s what they’re called to do. They’re connecting because that’s where their heart is .... with the kids.