Meat and Potatoes: The Zoom Boom

Some prominent company names like “Zerox,” “Kleenex,” and “Google,” took years to morph into common terms used in every-day language. But thanks to the global pandemic, “zoom” has become a verb meaning “to meet online via computer video that resembles an episode of ‘Hollywood Squares’” in a matter of weeks.

For example, “My book club is going to zoom on Thursday night.” Or, “Jim in accounting is zooming into the staff meeting at two-thirty today.” Or, “I’ll zoom with you after I check to see if the grocery store restocked the frozen peas and wipe the house down with bleach for the fifth time this week.”

This is our new normal.

On one hand, I see the value in this new form of communication. “Zooming” brings exciting potential to families enduring separations from loved ones. But on the other hand, my instincts tell me that the novelty of video conferencing will wear off quickly.

Frankly, I’m already annoyed.