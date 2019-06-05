Lemoore Recreational League Adult Lower Champions: Son Of Pitches: Team Members are: Devan Oneal, Gene Mendoza, Maiya Garcia, Lee Martinez, David Kuma, Robert Garcia, Lolo Ibarra, Cdro Varela ,Juan Gutierrez, Matt Martinez , Mikey Maldonado, Torin Miller
Lemoore Recreational League Adult Lower Champions: Son Of Pitches: Team Members are: Devan Oneal, Gene Mendoza, Maiya Garcia, Lee Martinez, David Kuma, Robert Garcia, Lolo Ibarra, Cdro Varela ,Juan Gutierrez, Matt Martinez , Mikey Maldonado, Torin Miller
Contributed
Lemoore Recreational League 2019 Spring Coed Champions: Team (Known)
Contributed
Lemoore Recreational Men's Softball Upper Division Champions Team Pound Town
Copyright 2019 Hanford Sentinel, Incorporated, dba The Sentinel, 300 West 6th Street Hanford, CA
Hanford Sentinel, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.