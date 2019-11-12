On November 2, Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Eddy Street regarding a report of three subjects who had been shot at a residence.
Upon arrival Deputies located two deceased males, Jonathan Diaz (Victim), Ramiro Trevino Jr. (Suspect) and one critically injured male, Ramiro Trevino Sr. (Victim) at the residence. All of the males sustained gunshot wounds. Ramiro Trevino Sr. succumbed to his injuries on November 4, 2019.
During the course of our investigation, Sheriff’s Office Detectives were able to recover audio and video from a surveillance camera at the residence. Based on the audio and video evidence and additional witness statements, detectives were able to conclusively determine that the incident began as a domestic violence situation between Ramiro Trevino Jr and his girlfriend that rapidly evolved into a murder-suicide.
The investigation determined that Ramiro Trevino Sr., Johnathan Diaz along with a family friend intervened in a domestic violence dispute where the pregnant victim was being beaten and choked by Ramiro Trevino Jr. Trevino Jr. also threatened to kill the victim during the assault. Due to their intervention they were able to get the victim out of the residence to safety. Immediately after getting the victim outside of the residence a gunshot was heard from inside of the residence.
Diaz and Trevino Sr. immediately ran back into the residence upon hearing the gunshot to check on Trevino Jr. Upon entry into the residence Diaz and Trevino Sr. encountered Trevino Jr. who had armed himself with multiple firearms. While attempting to diffuse the situation Diaz was fatally shot and Trevino Sr. was shot and critically injured. After shooting Diaz and Trevino Sr., Trevino Jr. took his own life by shooting himself in the head.
The actions of Diaz, Trevino Sr. and a family friend were instrumental in saving the life of the victim and others who were departing the residence when Trevino Jr. opened fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.