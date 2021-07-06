Councilmen moved closer toward beginning construction Aug. 10 on the city’s new water system where they were told the third well has been drilled and bonds can go up for bid pending water quality results.
William McGlasson, city engineer, said an earlier sanding problem with the second and third wells was clearing up and he has taken samples to a Fresno lab for tests on water quality.
— Hanford Sentinel
July 7, 1971
