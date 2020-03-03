Lemoore High's Marissa Perico goes 2-2 at State Championships
BAKERSFIELD - Lemoore High’s Marissa Perico competed at the CIF Girls wrestling State Championship Feb. 27th-29th in Bakersfield.

Perico went 2-2 at the tournament. She defeated Athena Barajas from Fremont High School in the first round by a 4-1 decision. She then fell to Lilly Avalos of Pitman High School in the second round.

In the consolation bracket, Perico defeated Miranda DiBenedetto from Folsom High school 6-1, before falling to Carissa Qureshi from Portola High School 8-4 which ended her tournament.

