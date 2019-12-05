This year our Veterans Day parade celebrated the American Legions 100th Birthday. The Grand Marshall was Lemoore’s new Chief of Police Michael Kendall. Chief Kendall is a veteran and member of the American Legion. We thank him for his military service and the fifteen years he has been a member of the Lemoore Police Dept.
Thank you to our other honored guests NASL Commanding Officer Captain Douglas Peterson, Commodore James Bates and Commanding Officer Naval Health Clinic Captain David Brier. The parade began with the National Anthem sung by Mr. Mike Lines and a prayer by NASL Chaplain Colby Torres.
Each year there are so many people to thank for helping to put the parade together. We start by thanking our Post and the dedicated members that work to serve our community and country. Lemoore Parks and Recreations are there to help by printing our flyers, putting up barricades and anything else that’s needed. The Lemoore Lions assists in directing traffic and lining up parade entries. The Lemoore Police Dept. and the Lemoore Volunteers in Policing are always there to help. Thank you Keller Motors for again donating vehicles for our guests.
Our parade entries this year: Lemoore Police Dept Hummer Cub Scout Pac 425 Boy Scouts of America 480 Lemoore Youth Cheer Lemoore Recreation Cheerleaders/Float Navy Federal Credit Union Reef-Sunset Middle School Marching Band Avenal LePrino Foods Lemoore East Patriotic Salute Girl Scouts Service Unit 63 Lemoore Cub Scouts Pac 402 and Boy Scout Troop 402 Kings County Fire Dept Engine 7; LVFD 1917 Ford Model T; 1936 American LaFrance Truck #2; 2015 Ladder Truck #11; 2017 Structure Truck #12and 2015 Ladder Truck #1 Lemoore H/S NJROTC Banner Unit, Cadet Marching Unit, Salute to Patriotism, Armed Exib Team and Unarmed Exhib Team. Momentum Broadcasting and Momentum Broadcasting KJUG Tehran Clowns and Tehran Tin Lizzies VFA-122 FCPOA Liberty Middle School and Lemoore H/S combined Marching Band Liberty Bell-Marine Corps League Detachment 455 Lemoore Veterans and Fleet Reserve Assoc. Branch 261 Honoring Lemoore’s Fallen Heroe’s U.S. Naval League Cadets & Sea Cadets American Legion Riders American Legion Float If any group was not mentioned it was not intentional. All those that participated in the parade and those that took the time to watch and to honor those veterans that are serving, those that served and those who will serve in the future. THANKS TO ALL, SEE YOU NEXT YEAR! J. Madden
