Board members of State Center Community College District (SCCCD) elected John Leal as board president at its December 17, 2019 board meeting. Annalisa Perea was elected vice president and Magdalena Gomez was elected secretary. SCCCD is governed by a board of seven trustees. The executive committee is joined by trustees Richard Caglia, Deborah J. Ikeda, Bobby Kahn and Eric Payne. Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera and Oakhurst Community College Centers and the Career and Technology Center make up the State Center Community College District.
“I am honored to have the trust of my fellow board members to serve as board president. It is going to be an exciting year as we continue our enrollment and facilities growth. With our goal of producing more Central Valley graduates, we will continue utilizing guided pathways to ensure that our students are successful,” Leal said.
John Leal was elected to the Board of Trustees in November of 2012 and represents Area 3. His current term of office is until 2020. Trustee Leal has served as president, vice president and secretary for State Center Community College District. Before his retirement, he served 39 years in education, with 22 years in K-12 administrative leadership positions including principal of Caruthers High School and assistant principal at his alma mater, Roosevelt High School.
Mr. Leal is active on the state and national level and currently serves as the Pacific Region Director for the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). His service also includes ACCT State Coordinator, ACCT Latino Caucus Board Member, ACCT Nominating Committee Member and Community College League of California Latino Caucus Officer.
Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell said, “President Leal brings a wealth of district and educational knowledge to the board presidency. His passion for increasing educational opportunities and his focus on equity and student success have made an impact on the lives of countless students.”
Mr. Leal is a graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended Fresno City College. He holds a bachelor of arts in Spanish (Magna cum Laude) from California State University, Fresno and holds a lifetime Standard Secondary Teaching Credential. Mr. Leal earned his Administrative Services Credential Clear Professional and a master of arts in education from Fresno Pacific University.
State Center Community College District is the size of Connecticut serving 1.7 million people in more than 5,743 square miles in the counties of Fresno, Madera, and portions of Kings and Tulare. The District serves more than 68,000 students in 22 unified and high school districts. The spring semester begins January 13, 2020. Extreme Registration, a one-stop shop to complete enrollment, will be held at all campuses Friday, January 3 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 4 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. SCCCD offers free tuition for first-time students.
