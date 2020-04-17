Leadership Tips in Challenging Times

Whether in meetings or not, stay updated on the latest developments in your command and be prepared to communicate where your team fits into the picture.

As often as possible, keep your team updated. Encourage questions and when you don’t know something, promise and deliver answers as quickly as possible

Always remember that regular communication creates trust with your team. A communication vacuum does the opposite.

Recognize Limits and Normalize Stress

We are operating in uncharted waters these days and that can be stressful on individuals and groups. Too much stress can diminish your team’s ability to process complex information and perform.

Remember there are individual differences in how people cope with stress, so don’t be afraid to talk about it and encourage your teams to talk about their stress, if necessary.

Don’t be afraid to step back and take a breath and encourage your teams to do the same.

Build Physical and Mental Resilience