A new store will be holding a grand opening event today at the Hanford Mall. Lavishing Lingire will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their store in the Hanford Mall. The event is open to the public.

Que Pasa Mexican Cage and Auntie Anne's will be there to provide some refreshments, while the store is offering 20 percent off their Black Friday prices. 

More on Lavishing Lingire will be published in a future edition of The Sentinel.

