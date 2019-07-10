Denmark, WI - The National Dairy Shrine is pleased to announce the recipients of the Maurice Core Scholarships. These $1000 scholarships are given in honor of Maurice Core, the long-time Executive Secretary of the American Jersey Cattle Association, and former Executive Director of the National Dairy Shrine. The funds for this award were donated by the friends of Maurice Core. The Core Scholarships are given to freshman status students working toward a degree in dairy/animal science or related majors and demonstrating growing leadership skills.
Receiving Maurice Core $1000 Scholarships are:
Lantz Adams of Laton who is attending Cal Poly majoring in Dairy Science. Lantz has been a regional and sectional officer in FFA and President of his 4-H club. In college he belongs to the Ag Ambassadors Club, Ag Business Management club, as well as the Junior Associations for the Holstein, Jersey and Red & White breeds. Mr. Adams goal is to become an efficient dairyman breeding high genetic animals who also excel in the showring.
Hayley Fernandes from Tulare who is majoring in Dairy Science at Cal Poly. Hayley has leadership position in 4-H & FFA, served as the California Junior Holstein Association President and on the National Junior Holstein Advisory Committee. In college she belongs to the Los Lecheros Dairy Club and serves as the freshman representative. Hayley has also served as the Tulare County Dairy Princess advocating for agriculture. Her plans for the future include law school and a career in public policy & agriculture advocacy.
Jessica Schmitt of Fort Atkinson, Iowa, who is a student at Iowa State University majoring in Dairy Science & Agricultural Communications. Jessica has served as a President for her local 4-H & FFA clubs while also being very active in Iowa dairy judging and showing competitions. She was named the Iowa Dairy Princess for 2019. At college she serves as a CALS Ambassador, a member of the Agriculture Communicators of Tomorrow, ISU Dairy Club and the CALS Council. After graduation Ms. Schmitt would like to work for a regional or national dairy check-off program.
Marie Haase of Somerset, Wisconsin who is a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls majoring in Dairy Science. Ms. Haase has been President of her 4-H club and treasurer in FFA and very active in Dairy Quiz bowl and dairy cattle showing & judging. On campus Marie is a member of the UW-RF Falcon Dairy Club and a member of the UW-RF honors program. She plans to graduate in under 4 years with a degree in Dairy Science After graduation she plans on a career in the dairy industry or going home to manage their 500-cow dairy.
Brianna McBride of Severance, Colorado who is attending Iowa State University majoring in Dairy Science and Food Science Industry. Brianna has served as the Colorado State FFA Treasurer and successfully competed in state and national FFA competitions. Also being a leader in 4-H as well as a member of the National Junior associations for the Holstein and Milking Shorthorn breeds. AT ISU she is a CALS Ambassador and a member of the Student Advisory Committee. After helping at the Iowa Youth Dairy Coalition, she developed a passion for educating and promoting the public. In the Future Brianna would like to operate her own dairy with an on-site café and dairy bar featuring products from her herd.
Sarah Lehner of Delaware, Ohio who is a student at the Ohio State University double majoring in Animal Science and Agribusiness & Applied Economics. Sarah has been President of her local 4-H and FFA club, on her High School Student Council and served as Ohio Brown Swiss Queen. In college Sarah belongs to the Buckeye Dairy Club, the OSU Collegiate Dairy Cattle Judging team, the Crops & Soils Club, and the Delaware County Dairy Association. With a passion for dairy genetics and business Sarah hopes to have a career with a genetics company as a dairy sire analyst or manager in International Development
The final recipient is Matthias Annexstad of St Peter, Minnesota who is majoring in Animal Science at the University of Minnesota. Matthias has been President of his 4-H club, Vice President of his FFA chapter and Historian for the Minnesota Junior Holstein Association. He has competed in dairy judging, showing and quiz bowl and an active member of the Gopher Dairy Club. Matthias is currently serving as a research assistant in the ruminant nutrition laboratory of Dr Marshall Stern and has developed a love of research. He plans to continue his education in graduate school focusing on ruminant nutrition.
All these college freshmen have been excellent students and already are very active in campus activities with certainly well-defined future goals.
The annual National Dairy Shrine Scholarship & Awards Banquet will be held in Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday October 3rd at 5:30 PM. For more information about the students being recognized by National Dairy Shrine or tickets for the Awards Banquet, contact the NDS office at info@dairyshrine.org. Additional information on National Dairy Shrine membership or other activities is also available at www.dairyshrine.org. Dairy enthusiasts are encouraged to become a part of the most important dairy organization helping to inspire future dairy leaders, honor current or past dairy leaders and preserve dairy industry history.
