One of the most traditional ways to celebrate the Fourth of July include sparklers, smoke balls and snakes.
These “safe and sane” fireworks deem a “State of California, State Fire Marshall Registered Fireworks" seal, marking them legal to set off between July 1 and July 5 in Kings County, according to Hanford and Lemoore municipal code.
What isn’t legal are dangerous fireworks that explode, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets or roman candles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
If a Kings County resident is caught setting off illegal fireworks, they can be cited a fine up to $1,000, said Lemoore Police Commander Michael Kendall.
“You don’t necessarily have to be the one shooting off fireworks,” Kendall said. “If it’s coming from a house, the homeowner will be the one cited.”
Kendall said that Lemoore PD receives a large volume of calls the weeks before and after the Fourth of July and especially the day of.
Neighbors will usually hear fireworks the week before or after the summer holiday and mistake them for gunshots.
“Safe and sane” fireworks can only be sold from a licensed booth, according to Hanford and Lemoore municipal code. The definition of such legal fireworks is that they stay on the ground and never become airborne.
If the firework in any way leaves the ground, it becomes illegal. This is because there is an increased risk for injury and a fire hazard to property with dead grass, palm tree fronds, shake roofs and more.
The only parties that can possess “dangerous” fireworks have to be licensed as well, according to the California Health and Safety Code.
An average of 18,000 fires are caused by fireworks each year in the U.S.,Cal Fire said. About 280 people also go to the emergency room every day with firework-related injuries in the month around July 4, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The Hanford Fire Department encourages residents to call (559) 585-2535 if they suspect someone is lighting illegal fireworks.
Lemoore residents can contact the Lemoore Police Department at (559) 925-6871.
