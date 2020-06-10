Kingsburg moves to more reopenings

KINGSBURG – As Fresno County moves into Stage 2.5 of the State’s roadmap to recovery, Kingsburg is following suite and making adjustments for businesses, City Manager Alex Henderson relayed in the city newsletter.

“As part of Kingsburg’s local economy recovery program, City Council gave authorization that businesses may expand dining areas to certain areas of property not typically permitted for business activity such as: private outdoor areas, parking lots, public rights-of-way, and parklets.

The resolution provides guidelines and eases the following requirements from June 3 to Dec. 31, 2020:

Expanded temporary use of parking lots, sidewalks and public/private spaces (with review and approval)

Waived permit fees

Streamlined permitting

Additional guidance regarding ADA compliance and hours of operation.

For businesses that do decide to use outdoor space, the following stipulations must occur:

The space may be used during normal business operating hours.

Tables must be separated by six feet.

Maintain ADA and pedestrian access.

The space must be well-maintained and portable, if possible.