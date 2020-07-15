Kingsburg couple charged with child abuse, assault

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg Police officers arrested a Kingsburg couple on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and corporal injury to a child, according to a press release issued by Kingsburg Police Chief Neil Dadian.
On July 9, Ashley Riedel, 39, was arrested on charges of two counts of child abuse and one count of corporal injury to a child.
Angela Riedel, 41, was also arrested on one count of corporal injury to a child, child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.
Kingsburg police officers were initially called to a local elementary school on Jan. 13, 2020 and met with Child Protective Services and school staff.
There were visible injuries on a small child. The child and an older sibling were immediately taken into protective custody and placed with CPS that day.
Dadian reports that a “comprehensive and exhaustive investigation was conducted by Kingsburg police and evidence compiled.”
During the investigation, Kingsburg detectives also found evidence of an assault with a deadly weapon.
In January 2018, Angela Riedel had struck a teenager who lived in the neighborhood with her pickup truck while he was riding his bicycle.
She ran him of the road, causing him to be ejected from his bicycle. This was in retaliation for a doorbell prank the teenager committed.
The Court also issued a protective order for the safety of the victims and the community. The couple’s children have been in protective custody and away from harm since the incident was reported in January.
Both suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail and are being held without bail.
Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to contact the Kingsburg Police Department, at 897-4418 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for a cash reward.
