HANFORD — After more than a year of being “dark,” the Kings Symphony Orchestra is ready to perform in the park at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on June 6.
This musical event, under the direction of Jeff Fritz, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The audience is invited to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets and a picnic to enjoy while listening to the lively music planned by the director including selections from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Sound of Music” and much more.
A special guest conductor will be chosen to lead one number on the program. Talented vocal soloists will add to the merriment of the evening. The Pops Concert will be video recorded and streamed live on the Kings Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. on June 6.
Admission is free; but donations will gladly be accepted. If you would like to continue to have symphonic music in Kings County, your donation would be most appreciated. You may send your checks to Kings Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 943, Hanford, CA 93232.
Please follow COVID-19 safe social-distancing procedures.
For further information, feel free to contact Jackie Giacomazzi, Vice-President, Kings Symphony Orchestra Association at jackiegiacomazzi@gmail.com or 559 584-7433.
