Kings SPCA Pet of the Week

Meet Jasper. Jasper was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Fresno by the Kings SPCA in early March. He has shown his appreciation in love and sweetness. Jasper is a 6-year-old terrier mix that would be an amazing addition to a home. Although he is a senior dog, he still is pretty playful but would most love to just sit on the lap of his future adopter. Jasper is dog, cat and kid-friendly. His adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, current vaccines, microchip and a healthy vet visit. Come out this weekend and meet Jasper.
The Kings SPCA is located at 9071 16 1/2 Ave., Lemoore. Call 559-925-1630 for more information.
