The Kings River Quilter’s Guild has a quilt festival every two years. Members of the guild show the quilts they have made during the time between quilt shows. We have approximately 300-350 quilts on display. This year the Guild and the Mennonite Quilt Center in Reedley have joined to coordinate the best show yet.
The Kings River Quilter’s Guild meets the 2nd Saturday of each month at the Dinuba Senior Citizen Center, 437 Eaton Ave., Dinuba CA. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., meeting at 10 a.m. We promote quilting, educate the public and provide enrichment opportunities and fellowship among quilters.
The Mennonite Quilt Center located in Reedley, is a fabric store and quilt gallery, but more importantly, it is a community of volunteers working together for world relief. The MQC is owned and operated by West Coast Mennonite Central Committee (MCC). Each purchase at the MQC benefit MCC’s work of relief, development and peace in the name of Christ.
The Arts Council in Reedley had tile quilt blocks placed in the sidewalks several years ago. It shows support of the art of quilts. Take a stroll down main street to see these blocks.
We have members from many communities in the central valley, to include our mountain residence. The Mennonite Quilt Center has expanded to provide more fabric, patterns, notions and classes.
Please make time to come see the show and shop the vendors and venture to downtown as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.