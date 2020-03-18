211 Kings County Fully Operational as United Way Staff Work Remotely

Effective today, Kings United Way (KUW) staff will begin working remotely. KUW services such as 211 and the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) are fully operational. We have developed a plan that, a) reduces the likelihood of transmission of COVID-19 among staff, b) protects staff, volunteers and vendors who are at higher risk for adverse health complications, and c) maintains business operations.

We are working diligently to keep community resource information updated in the 211 Kings County database. Those resources can be accessed by dialing 2-1-1, logging onto www.211kingscounty.org, downloading the 211 Intelliful ™ mobile app, or by texting your zip code to 898211. 211 services are free of charge, available 24 hours a day/every day of the year. Call specialists can accommodate multiple languages and the hearing impaired.

Our primary concern is the safety of our team while ensuring that community members have access to the most current, accurate community resource information. We will make every effort to meet this goal. We appreciate your patience during this time and encourage you to reach out should you have questions.