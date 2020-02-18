Kings County Food Safety “Silver Star” Award Winners Announced

The County’s Environmental Health Division developed the Food Safety Silver Star program in 1996 to give positive recognition to those food establishments within Kings County that consistently exceed the public protection requirements to minimize the risk of exposure to food-borne illnesses. Only facilities that provide food services for public consumption are eligible for the award. The types of establishments eligible for the award include restaurants, deli operations (either stand alone or at retail markets), school cafeterias, and bakeries. Award winners must meet specific criteria on an ongoing basis in order to be selected for the award, which includes: