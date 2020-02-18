Kings County Food Safety “Silver Star” Award Winners Announced

Hanford ⎯The Kings County Department of Public Health’s Division of Environmental Health Services is pleased to announce the Food Safety Silver Star award recipients for calendar year 2019. County-wide, seventy food facilities earned the award for their outstanding food safety efforts in 2019.
The County’s Environmental Health Division developed the Food Safety Silver Star program in 1996 to give positive recognition to those food establishments within Kings County that consistently exceed the public protection requirements to minimize the risk of exposure to food-borne illnesses. Only facilities that provide food services for public consumption are eligible for the award. The types of establishments eligible for the award include restaurants, deli operations (either stand alone or at retail markets), school cafeterias, and bakeries. Award winners must meet specific criteria on an ongoing basis in order to be selected for the award, which includes:
• Each facility must receive a Pass rating on all food safety evaluations performed by the Department during the prior calendar year.
• Facility managers and key food handling personnel must understand and consistently implement advanced food safety concepts such as Hazard Analysis – Critical Control Points (HACCP) in their daily operation. HACCP is a voluntary quality-assurance program based on best practices for food safety management, which exceeds the standards required by local, state, and federal regulations.
• The facility has instituted an ongoing internal food safety based self-evaluation program to assess the effectiveness of their food safety practices.
• An electronic thermometer is used for monitoring internal food temperatures during cooking, , cooling, refrigeration and final service at the facility to ensure State mandated food temperatures are met.
• No confirmed complaints relating to food-borne illness outbreaks or food handling practices that could lead to the possible occurrence of a food-borne illness outbreak at each establishment.
The presentation of Certificates of Award and recognition window stickers to representatives of each selected food establishment will occur at the Kings County Food Advisory Committee’s annual meeting, which will be held at the Kings County Department of Public Health, 330 Campus Drive, Building 5 Auditorium in Hanford at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
To obtain more information about this program, along with copies of all recent inspection reports for County food facilities, please contact the Division of Environmental Health Services at 559-584-1411 or visit the Division website at https://www.countyofkings.com/EHS.