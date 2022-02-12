The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Eduardo Abundis Garcia, 29. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, burglary: second degree, possess controlled substance, possess unlawful paraphernalia, carry concealed dirk or dagger related charges,
Jesse Glen Vasquez, 43. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court order with prior related charges
Erika Nicole Smith, 32. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Carmichael Conanan Buyson, 48. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court order domestic violence, robbery: second degree related charges
Jose Guadalupe Vega, 51. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, fight/challenge fight in public place, child abuse w/o GBI/death related charges
Brandon David Weeks, 25. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Brian Christopher Groat, 42. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges
Paul David Brownell, 77. Suspicion of: lewd and lascivious acts w/child under 14 w/force/ETC related charges
Juan Manuel Cayetano, 45. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court order domestic violence, false imprisonment w/violence/ETC, use/under influence of controlled substance, possess unlawful paraphernalia, felony bench warrant related charges
Juan Jose Orozco, 45. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW: not firearm related charges
Joey Mario Alderete Diaz, 26. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, vandalism: damage property, bring drugs/alcohol to jail/prison related charges
Eschowai Niteowl Johnson, 19. Suspicion of: rape by use of drugs, sexual penetration: foreign object/ETC: victim drugged/ETC related charges
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.