The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Eduardo Abundis Garcia, 29. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, burglary: second degree, possess controlled substance, possess unlawful paraphernalia, carry concealed dirk or dagger related charges,

Jesse Glen Vasquez, 43. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court order with prior related charges

Erika Nicole Smith, 32. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Carmichael Conanan Buyson, 48. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court order domestic violence, robbery: second degree related charges

Jose Guadalupe Vega, 51. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, fight/challenge fight in public place, child abuse w/o GBI/death related charges

Brandon David Weeks, 25. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Brian Christopher Groat, 42. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Paul David Brownell, 77. Suspicion of: lewd and lascivious acts w/child under 14 w/force/ETC related charges

Juan Manuel Cayetano, 45. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, violate court order domestic violence, false imprisonment w/violence/ETC, use/under influence of controlled substance, possess unlawful paraphernalia, felony bench warrant related charges

Juan Jose Orozco, 45. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW: not firearm related charges

Joey Mario Alderete Diaz, 26. Suspicion of: ADW: not firearm, vandalism: damage property, bring drugs/alcohol to jail/prison related charges

Eschowai Niteowl Johnson, 19. Suspicion of: rape by use of drugs, sexual penetration: foreign object/ETC: victim drugged/ETC related charges

