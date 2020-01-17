The Kings County Board of Supervisors has appointed Henie Ring to the position of Human Resources Director effective January 1, 2020. The Human Resources (HR) Department directs the County's employer-employee relations activities, and maintains the classification and pay, recruitment and selection, employee benefits, payroll processing, training, and equal employment opportunity programs. The Department is also responsible for advising managers and staff on County Personnel Rules and MOU interpretations, disciplinary matters, and various labor laws.
Ms. Ring has a Bachelor’s degree in History from CSU-Fresno, and she has over 13 years of government service in HR with the County of Kings. She also has an additional six years in personnel management working in agencies outside the County. Her most recent position with the Kings County’s Human Resources Department was as the Principal Personnel Analyst, where she successfully managed HR staff and the day to day operations of the HR Department.
Ms. Ring replaces Leslie McCormick-Wilson, who retired from Kings County in December. The agency has eight full-time employees with an operating budget of $1.48 million.
Ms. Ring stated, “I’m very excited about my new role as an executive staff member for Kings County. I look forward to continuing to serve the County with the goal of making a positive contribution to its future.”
For more information, please contact Roger Bradley, Assistant County Administrative Officer, at (559) 852-2375.
