Hanford – More than 3,000 school board trustees from across the state, including Kings County Board of Trustees members Glenn Estes, (District 5) Mary Gonzalez-Gomez (District 2) and Marlene Thayer (District 1), tackled the most pressing issues facing public education during the California School Boards Association’s (CSBA) Annual Education Conference and Trade Show.
Hosted at the San Diego Convention Center from Dec.5–7, AEC 2019 is the premier continuing education event for California school boards and the largest education leadership conference in the state. The CSBA conference unites school district governing teams with superintendents, county office of education trustees, education advocates and some of the world’s top thinkers in exploring methods to strengthen public schools and improve student outcomes.
“We’re honored to host the largest gathering of elected officials in the state and to provide a forum where school board trustees can listen to experts in the field, learn from their peers, and evaluate strategies that have improved conditions and boosted academic performance in schools across California and around the nation,” said CSBA CEO & Executive Director Vernon M. Billy. “CSBA’s annual education conference allows school board members to engage with the most pressing topics in K-12 education and to enhance their governance practice in service of California’s 6.2 million public school students.”
AEC 2019 included more than 120 workshops on subjects such as teaching and learning; advocacy, engagement and community relations; equity, opportunity and access; wellness and safety; and funding, finance and facilities. Through its Golden Bell Awards ceremony, the event also recognized school districts and county offices of education that distinguished themselves through particularly innovative programs and services.
CSBA’s annual conference is the only statewide event that offers the governance perspective and the opportunity for education leaders to share insights and collaborate on solutions with their peers from across California. The 2019 conference is highlighted by keynote speeches from physicist and futurist Dr. Michio Kaku and Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Ron Suskind. The event also contains special appeal for those who follow the intersection of policy and politics and its impact on public education. On Saturday, Dec. 7, CSBA CEO & Executive Director Vernon M. Billy hosted a lively panel discussion with top education journalists and legislative advocates as Capitol Advisors Group President Kevin Gordon, Politico reporter Mackenzie Mays, San Diego Union-Tribune education writer Kristen Taketa, and CalMatters journalist Dan Walters as they dissected the key state and federal education issues impacting students.
