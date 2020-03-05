Kings Community Orchestra performance set for March 8

The Kings Community Orchestra, under the direction of Jeff Fritz will hold its "Young Artists Concert" on Sunday, March 8 at the Hanford First Presbyterian Church beginning 4:00 p.m

Hasina Torres, an accomplished young cellist, and winner of the 2020 Young Artists competition held in January will be the featured soloist. Also on the program will be a Star Wars concert opener, as well as Mendelssohn's 5th Symphony.

A suggested donation of $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students will be appreciated.

For further information contact Jeff Fritz at jefftfritz@gmail.com.