Schools and many businesses have been closed and the need for food in Kings County is greater than ever as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Kings Community Action Organization is operating drive-through food distribution services at various locations throughout Kings County to help feed people in need of meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kings Community Action Organization has been working diligently with partner agencies to ensure continuity of service and to establish additional food distributions. For specific information about scheduled Kings Community Action Organization food distribution services and locations, please go to https://www.countyofkings.com/community/covid-19updates. Additional information regarding COVID-19 updates and community response will be posted on the County website when available.

If you are interested in upcoming food distribution information or other services offered by Kings Community Action Organization, please text Services to 31996 to receive text notification or visit Kings Community Action Organization’s website and Facebook page.