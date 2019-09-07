The Kings Art Center welcomes award winning artist, author, teacher, and juror, Gerald Brommer to its Marcellus Gallery.
The work of Gerald Brommer embodies the artist’s view that shaping the scene--expressing emotions and attitudes about the time and place—is far more important than photographic realism. “Without emotional content, we create pictures; with it, we create art,” says Brommer.
At the beginning of his career Gerald Brommer taught geography and painted as an avocation whenever possible. Even as a geography teacher, he studied the landscape, looking at the geology, climate, and human adaptation. As a painter, “I wanted to share in a visual way, my thoughts and feelings about my beloved natural environment and the activities of those who peopled it.”
Eventually the artists was able to focus his teacher career on art. Brommer taught high school art for 26 years and continues his teaching activities by leading workshops throughout all fifty states and in countries abroad. As a working artist, Gerald ranks as a watercolor master. He also works in acrylic, and collage. He has authored two dozen high school and college art text books.
Brommer has won awards in most national competitive watercolor shows and has had more than 100 one-man shows—from Alaska to Florida, and from Bermuda to Hong Kong and Taiwan. He has exhibited in more than 200 group exhibitions including national and state watercolor societies. Gerald Brommer’s biography is listed in Who’s Who in America and every major biographical listing for artists and authors in America and England. Who’s Who in American Art is working on a 2-3 page spread on Brommer’s work for their fall edition.
Brommer has juried dozens of national regional exhibits and national watercolor shows. His own work is in over 5000 private and permanent collections in 41 states and nine countries overseas. His work has appeared in numerous books as well as in American Artist, Southwest Art, the Artist Magazine, and other national magazines in America, England, and Australia.
You have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the masterful work of Gerald Brommer at the Kings Art Center from September 14th through October 26th. The exhibit will commence with an opening reception at the Center on the evening of October 13th from 6:30 to 8:30 with refreshments and live music. The Kings Art Center is open from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Wednesday through Friday and 12:00 pm to 3:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. You’ll want to be a part of this exciting exhibit.
