London, CA – Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and the national non-profit KaBOOM! awarded Proteus Inc. a Let’s Play Community Construction Grant that will be used to “build a playground at the Diane P. Hodges Community Center in London.”
The playground build is made possible by Let’s Play, an initiative by KDP to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority. Through Let’s Play, KDP and its partners are committed to helping create safe and inspiring PLAYces for London kids to learn, explore, grow and just be kids.
“The purpose of the playground is simply just giving the children a place they can run around and just be children,” said Connie Huerta, Proteus Inc. Community Based Leader. “We are one-step closer in extending the improvements in our community.”
The KaBOOM! grant will be used to build the vitally needed and only park in the community of London. The anticipated park will be named “London Neighborhood Park” and its expected grand opening is on December 7, 2019. The London Diane P. Hodges Community Center plays a crucial part in providing a safe and drug free zone which will encourage youth and families to drop in at our center for services on a daily bases and opportunity to play at the KaBOOM! playground. KDP has committed $38.5 million to Let’s Play through 2019 that will impact youth-serving organizations across the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Through Let’s Play, KDP partners with two non-profit organizations, KaBOOM! and Good Sports, to build and improve playgrounds in underserved communities and provide grants for sports equipment. In this way, KDP is doing its part to help eliminate the play deficit by making active play possible for more kids.
Visit Let’s Play at www.LetsPlay.com to join the conversation and learn how to apply for the various available grants to make communities more active and playful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.