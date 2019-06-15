Keenan Farms Announces Addition to Sales Team

Kettleman City - Keenan Farms has announced the hiring of Mitchell Keenan, a 2019 graduate of Fresno State University with a degree in Agricultural Business. His hiring marks the third generation to join the family owned business, begun by his grandfather Charles Keenan in 1972.
Keenan Farms was one of the first commercial pistachio processors in California and remains today, the longest-running processor in the $4 billion industry. Robert Keenan, president and CEO of Keenan Farms stated, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome my son, Mitchell to the Keenan Farms Team. He has worked for us during the past few summers gaining hands on experience in various departments and an understanding of the overall operation. His focus will be on domestic and export sales.”
When asked to comment Mitchell Keenan stated, “I have been fortunate to be around this dynamic business all my life and I have to say I knew early on pistachios were in my DNA.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.