KCFB: Patience needed for ag workers seeking vaccine

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines continues to create mass confusion in California, as well as here in Kings County.
The Kings County Farm Bureau office receives several inquiries a week asking how and where the agriculture workforce can get their vaccines. Although the agriculture industry is technically "qualified" for vaccination right now, there's more to the story.
Vaccine distribution is a tangled web of government procedures. At its hub, the federal government is distributing vaccines to states based on a matrix. States have created their plans for further distribution based on their criteria. Vaccines are delivered to county health departments before shipment to health care providers to administer in California. And we can’t forget about the large retail pharmacy locations and certain other health care providers getting vaccines directly from the federal government. Are you confused yet?
Along the way, numerous hurdles are preventing most of the general population from getting vaccinated. The federal government can only distribute the vaccines they receive from the manufacturers. They are dividing those by population and considering other factors before vaccines are distributed. Each state splits up its allocation by county and the state-approved matrix. The next step is where things get interesting.
California's tiered system is largely age-based second only to health care workers. The state reviews the number of health care workers and residents over age 65 (the tier currently eligible for vaccination in most cases) and splits doses accordingly. The largest counties in the state receive more vaccines than smaller counties. Creating most of the confusion around vaccine distribution is this system that allocates vaccines to a percentage of specific populations. Please do not take this statement of confusion as criticism. We are navigating an impossible situation.
Kings County's weekly allocation is small, and a number of residents are anxious to receive a vaccine. These two factors make it difficult to move to sub-sections of tier-one eligibility. This is frustrating for local residents because Fresno and Tulare counties have progressed to vaccinating sub-sections and are administering doses to agriculture workers in some cases.
For now, there is no estimate of when eligibility will increase. I’m quite sure this is not what you were hoping to learn from reading this. The good news is the number of vaccines being received in California has increased in the past few weeks.
KCFB continues to meet with members of the distribution stream. As we learn more about the availability of vaccines, we will update the industry. For now, we ask you to remain patient. Public Health is working hard to keep Kings County safe and is doing everything in its power to vaccinate as many residents as possible.
In the meantime, if your agriculture operation needs N-95 masks, hand sanitizer or cloth masks, please contact our office at (559) 584-3557 to arrange a time to pick up these free supplies.
Dusty Ference is the executive director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
