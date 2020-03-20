Kathy Lewis Receives 2020 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award

The Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Achievement Award is named for a former special assistant to the Chief of Civil Engineers. Peggy B. Craig served for 31 years as the Special Assistant to the Chief of Civil Engineers and supported 12 Chiefs of Civil Engineer Corps. Craig was known for an unmatched professional expertise. She was the gold standard for secretarial effectiveness across all echelons of the Bureau of Yards and Docks, and later, Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

“I am honored to be the recipient of the 2020 Peggy B. Craig Lifetime Service Award,” said Lewis. “The excitement I felt after hearing I had been selected was priceless. I am humbled to be thought of as someone as dedicated, hard-working and selfless as Peggy Craig. The mission has always been important to me. And, if I have helped any one person along the way, then my career has not been in vain.”

Nominees for the award must be current or retired civil servants with 20 years or more of service to NAVFAC, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CSFE), or any subordinate units.