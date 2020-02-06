Kaiser Permanente announces support for legislation banning flavored tobacco, Gov. Newsom’s youth vaping prevention efforts

For many years, Kaiser Permanente health care providers have routinely cautioned patients, especially youth and their parents and guardians, about the harmful effects of nicotine products, which include:

• Risk of life-long addictions and an increased likelihood of becoming a smoker of traditional cigarettes.

• Potential for serious and even fatal damage to lungs.

• Harm to brain development.

• Other unknown long-term risks.

“As health care professionals at Kaiser Permanente, we are proud to work for an organization that supports this stand against flavored tobacco products,” said Renee Fogelberg, MD, Kaiser Permanente Northern California Adult Clinical Lead Tobacco Cessation, The Permanente Medical Group. “The more than 7,000 flavors available on the market today have enticed our youth and fooled others into thinking these items are safe. They effectively created a new generation of smokers, turning back the progress that has been made in the last few decades.”

Kaiser Permanente today also offered its continued support to efforts by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to curb the use of vaping products by youth altogether.

“Kaiser Permanente applauds Governor Newsom’s commitment to ban flavored tobacco products in the state by January 2021, his recent actions to make public health alerts and inform consumers, and newly proposed actions to further curb e-cigarette use by minors,” Choucair said. “We are honored to join the broad coalition of advocates for these efforts, including physicians, advocacy groups and public health organizations, who are all committed to reversing this troubling and preventable threat to the lives of 9 million California young people.”