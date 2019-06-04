Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park and the Friends of Allensworth would like to invite you to celebrate Juneteenth on June 8, 2019 from 10 am until 4pm.
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is a park honoring the only town in California that was founded, financed, and governed by African Americans. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery.
On June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were now free. This celebration will host guest speakers, entertainment, arts, crafts, and food vendors. Docents, in period attire will give tours of some of the 20 historic buildings.
The park entrance fee is $10 per passenger vehicle, $75 for a bus with 24 passengers and less, and $125 for a bus with 25 passengers and more.
For more information and directions to the park, please call (661)849-3433.
