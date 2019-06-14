June 2019 SRB and Pay for Performance Pilot Update Announced

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The Navy updated the Selective Reenlistment Bonus (SRB) award plan for Active Component and Full Time Support Sailors and announced the continuation of an incentivized performance program in NAVADMIN 129/19, released June 11.
Updates include the decrease of award levels for 88 skills in 20 ratings and removing award levels for 14 skills in 10 ratings from the SRB plan announced in NAVADMIN 305/18, Dec. 17, 2018. The update also includes the 102 skills in 34 ratings that were previously closed via the Navy Personnel Command (NPC) website when those skills met their SRB quotas.
Decreased award levels, including deletions, are effective 30 days after the release of NAVADMIN 129/19.
The 102 skills and 34 ratings that closed before the release of the NAVADMIN are not subject to the 30-day grace period. Sailors in these skills and ratings previously received an individual 30-day grace period based on the effective date the skill closed on the NPC website.
The message also announced the continuation of the “Pay for Performance” pilot program for Sailors in seven engineering ratings to receive an additional 0.5 multiple or “kicker” to their reenlistment bonus, based on demonstrated superior performance.
To be eligible for the performance kicker, Sailors must:
-Be in one of the following ratings – Electrician’s Mate (EM), Engineman (EN), Gas Turbine Systems Technician (GSM), Machinist’s Mate (Surface) (MM(SW)), Damage Controlman (DC), Hull Maintenance Technician (HT) and Machinery Repairman (MR)
-Have received two early promotes (EP) on their three most recent regular periodic evaluations – transfer, concurrent or special evaluations will not qualify
-Have not received a non-judicial punishment within the last three years
-Have not failed any part of the physical fitness assessment in the last three years
The “Pay for Performance” pilot is a Sailor 2025 initiative and is part of Navy’s effort to incentivize and promote superior performance through its bonus programs.
Eligible Sailors looking to reenlist under SRB are encouraged to work with their command career counselor, command master chief and chain of command to discuss timing and procedures for their reenlistment well before their EAOS. Requests are required to be submitted a minimum of 35 days prior to the requested reenlistment date.
Current SRB-eligible ratings/skills, award levels and additional bonus calculation information can be found at the following website: https://www.mnp.navy.mil/group/pay-and-benefits, then click on the ‘SRB’ tab. Sailors should also look for SRB updates in periodic NAVADMINs.
