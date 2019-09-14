Judy Althouse to be honored by Kings Art Center 

Like other successful community benefit organizations, it is through the vision, planning, and leadership of skilled and committed volunteers that Kings Art Center has grown into Kings County’s leading organization fostering the visual arts - the appreciation of art and the creation of art.
Judy Althouse is in that category of high caliber volunteer leaders. On Saturday, September 21 during its annual Gala event, Althouse will be honored with emeritus status on the Center’s board of trustees.
Althouse’s career as a teacher at Hanford elementary schools was followed by volunteer service at the Center where her appreciation and enthusiasm for art grew. For many years she has been an active ambassador, volunteer leader, and generous supporter of art and all it adds to the quality of life in Kings County.
As a board member, she devoted much of her time and expertise to guide the advancement of art and culture and ensure that high caliber art experiences, education, and exhibits are available for all to enjoy.
Althouse’s relationship with the Center began as a member of the Kings Art Center Guild – a group of high energy volunteers that organizes the numerous fund raising events vital to the financial stability of the Center. She oversaw the production and growth of many events, including instituting the Gala table sponsorship program that is significant to the success of the Center’s most festive event of the year.
During her term as board chair, a five year master plan was developed and continues to be a guide for annual programing and plans for the future.
Under her leadership board members took on a more active role in the operation of the Art Center; and the number of Guild volunteers grew significantly.
Althouse also guided the adoption of best practices in nonprofit governance and oversight of the Center’s endowment fund. Her leadership and big heart for art have contributed significantly to the longevity and success of the Kings Art Center.
For more than 25 years Kings Art Center has been the only permanent center providing education and outstanding exhibits like Yosemite Renaissance: a showcase of contemporary works by artists from throughout the western United States; and From Here to There: A Journey in Distance & Time by award winning New Mexico artist Sally Delap-John. The Center’s education programs include summer and after school art classes for kids; workshops for adults; and annual exhibits by local artists.
Emeritus board status welcomes Althouse’s input and guidance for as long as she wants to be involved in the Center. She will be honored during the 2019 Gala on Saturday, September 21. Tickets may be purchased on line or at the Center by 5 p.m. on Friday, September 20th.
More information about the Kings Art Center, its Guild, and the Kings County Art League, is available at Kings Art Center, 605 N. Douty Street, at www.kingsartcenter.org or by calling 559-584-1065.
