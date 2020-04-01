You have permission to edit this article.
Jose Ramirez-Viktor Postol Super Lightweight World Title Bout Postponed
Jose Ramirez-Viktor Postol Super Lightweight World Title Bout Postponed

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WBC/WBO super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez’s scheduled May 9 title defense against Viktor Postol at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif., has been postponed.

The rescheduled bout will take place at Save Mart Center, and tickets for the May 9 event will be valid for the rescheduled date. Ramirez and Postol were originally scheduled to fight Feb. 2 in China (Feb. 1 in the U.S), but when COVID-19 escalated in China, the bout was moved stateside.

“I feel terribly for Jose and Viktor, who have entered two training camps, only to see the fight postponed both times,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “They are consummate professionals, and they will give the great Fresno fans a memorable fight whenever it occurs. We owe it to Jose and Viktor to make this fight happen as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Said Ramirez: “I'm focused and will stay training and ready. Our nation’s safety must come first. We will all get through this.”

