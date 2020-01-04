CLOVIS — Lemoore High’s Wayne Joint and William Kloster both competed at the 44th annual Doc Buchanan Invitational on Jan. 3 in Clovis.
Joint, who entered the tournament as the No 4 seed, opened his with a
24-6 technical fall victory over Mike Scilliano from Bergan Catholic High School in New Jersey. Joint then won a 9-5 decision over Theo Cha from Alaska and advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard fought 4-3 victory over Michael Gioffre from Buchanan.
Joint defeated Scott Richter from St. Edward High School in Ohio 4-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. He will face No. 1 seed Dominic Serrano from Colorado.
Kloster was the No. 8 seed in the 160-pound weight class and won two matches on Jan. 3 to advance to the quarterfinals. He then fell to the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Paddy Gallagher, from Ohio, in the quarterfinals.
Kloster will wrestling in the consolation bracket on Jan. 4.
Kloster started the day with a 4-0 decision victory over Luke Geleta from Debarton School in New Jersey. Kloster then defeated Malachi Wiley from Woodward Academy (GA) 7-3.
Lemoore’s Jesse Gayton went 2-1 on the day defeating his first opponent Drew Cooper from Skutt Catholic in New England 12-2. He then beat Enrique Espinoza from Paloma Valley 10-4, before being pinned by No. 1 seed and state No. 1 ranked wrestler in the 120-pound weight class Tristan Lujan from Selma.
The semifinals and consolation rounds will be held beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 with the finals of the Doc Buchanan Invitational being held at 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Clovis High School.
