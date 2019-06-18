VISALIA – The Visalia Economic Development Corporation will host a job fair from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at California Dairies, 2000 N. Plaza Drive.
This is the fourth annual job fair coordinated by the VEDC, noted Board Chairman Carrie Groover, and the organization now offers winter and spring fairs.
Confirmed participants to date include University of Phoenix, Fresno Pacific University, ServiceMaster, Sequoia Adult Education Consortium, Hydrite, USA Staffing, VWR, California Dairies and Electric Motor Shop.
The Visalia Economic Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting current employers and recruiting new employers in ways that lead to the creation of new jobs and fiscally stronger businesses.
For information on how to participate, contact Nancy Lockwood, executive director, at 733-3737 or nlockwood@thelockwoodagency.net.
