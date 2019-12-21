Jacklyn Jump, DNP, FNP-C, caring for patients with urological conditions

HANFORD – Jacklyn Jump, DNP, FNP-C, will now be caring for patients at Adventist Health Physicians Network – Hanford Urology, after recently completing specialized training in urological disorders. She will focus on helping patients suffering from stone disease, erectile dysfunction, urologic cancer, prostate disease, incontinence and more.
Jump earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Southern California University DNP Consortium, and completed her master’s degree in nursing, family nurse practice at California State University, Fresno. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (FNP-C) and is fluent in both English and Korean.
Inspired by the nurses who helped her and her family during the difficult birth of her daughter, Jump wanted to give back to others in the same way and made the decision to pursue a nursing career. With a focus on education, Jump enjoys partnering with her patients to help them understand their conditions and treatment options so they may live their best lives.
“Many patients are afraid to ask questions or are too embarrassed,” she says. “My goal is to help make them more comfortable to ask the necessary questions and break down the information in a way that is easily understandable.”
In addition to spending time with her husband and their three daughters, Jump enjoys reading classical literature, oil painting, playing the piano and archery.
Jump is accepting new patients at Adventist Health Physicians Network – Hanford Urology, 804 W. 7th St., in Hanford. Appointments may be scheduled by phone at 559-537-0415. Additional information may be found online at HanfordPhysicians.com.
